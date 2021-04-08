Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday received Eng Abdul Hamid Al Dabaiba, Head of the National Unity Government in Libya.
During the meeting, which took place at Al-Hosn Palace, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Libyan Prime Minister and discussed with him strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and their people.
Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by Al Dabaiba on the latest developments on the Libyan arena and the efforts made to lead the transitional phase, especially with regard to restoring security and stability and preparing state institutions for the start of the development and construction process and preparing for the elections.
Sheikh Mohammed said relations between the UAE and Libya are fraternal and solid ones, and that the UAE looks forward to strengthening and developing.