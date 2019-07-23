HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (2nd L) and His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of China (2nd R), witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the UAE State Minister's Office and the National Committee for Development and Reforms (NDRC) of China pertaining to a $10 billion joint strategic investment fund. Seen signing on behalf of the UAE at the Great Hall of the People is HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State Chairman of Masdar and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Ports Company (ADPC) (L), during a state visit to China. Image Credit: WAM

BEIJING: Following an invitation from Xi Jinping, President of China, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the People's Republic of China from 21st to 23rd July, 2019, to consolidate and strengthen the close relations between the UAE and China and their peoples.

During the visit, President Xi and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed discussed ways of strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the positive outcomes of their cooperation, while exchanging their options.

They also discussed several international and regional issues of common interest and reached a common understanding of the importance of achieving international peace and security.

The UAE congratulated China's leadership and people on the 70-year anniversary of its establishment.

35 years of diplomatic relations

Both countries are also celebrating the 35-year anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1984, which have since witnessed considerable developments, leading to the establishment of a strategic partnership in 2012.

Their bilateral relations have expanded to the areas of politics, the economy, trade, culture, security and energy.

The friendship between the two countries was consolidated after the visit of President Xi to the UAE in July 2018, when their strategic partnership was upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership, based on their trust and common interests.

The UAE and China are brought together by many common goals, such as achieving sustainable development, growth, prosperity and stability, as well as establishing bilateral relations based on the traditional values of peace, tolerance, dialogue and openness, to establish security and stability, promote cooperation with the international community, and adhere to the principles of mutual respect, equality and understanding, in light of current international developments.

Both sides also welcomed the hosting of the UAE-China Economic Forum on the sidelines of the official visit, which was co-chaired by the Ministry of Economy of the UAE and the Ministry of Commerce of China.

Agreements, MOUs

Both sides signed many agreements and Memorandums of Understanding, with the aim of strengthening their cooperation in the areas of the economy, trade, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, culture and education, as well as protecting the environment and achieving food security.

They also agreed to continue their cooperation, focusing on the following:

- The two sides will place a priority for intensifying the exchange of high-level visits and enhance strategic communication regarding bilateral relations, regional and international issues of mutual concern.

- The two sides are keen on developing coordination and cooperation to address regional and global challenges and to ensure stability and development all over the world.

- The two sides are committed to continuing the provision of consistent support to the other side in issues related to national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and security, taking into account the fundamental interests and major concerns and non-interference in the internal affairs of the other side.

- The UAE side expresses its unwavering commitment to the One-China Principle and supports the position of the Government of the People's Republic of China on the Taiwan issue. The country also supports the peaceful development of relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and the issue of peaceful reunification of China.

- The UAE commends China's efforts in providing welfare for its Muslim citizens, especially in Xinjiang region. The UAE also supports China's national unity, stability and security and also backs all precautionary procedures taken by China to protect its territories and rejects all forms of extremism, terrorism, national separation and any acts to undermine national unity.

- China supports the UAE's efforts to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity and unity.

- The two sides emphasise non-interference in the internal affairs of countries and peaceful resolution of issues in accordance with the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

- The two sides stress the importance of protecting security and safety of energy supplies along the shipping routes in the Arabian Gulf and call on the international community to cooperate in securing international navigation and to ensure secure access to energy. They also call for a strict position and condemnation of such provocative and disruptive acts that threaten global peace and security.

- The two sides condemn extremism and terrorism in all forms and manifestations and emphasise that such scourges are not linked to any ethnicity or belief. They also express their keenness to continuing cooperation to combat terrorism and extremism, enhance global peace and security, and promote values of moderation and tolerance by working with international community and partners to overcome challenges of violent extremism and terrorism.

- The two sides support efforts to reform the United Nations to shoulder its responsibilities, to raise its capabilities to confront all global threats and challenges and to expand it role in global governance. They stress the importance of enhancing the representation and voice of the developing countries, including the Arab countries, through reforming the Security Council, find a comprehensive solution to all issues through full and transparent discussion and consensus-building.

- The two sides supports the principles of international trade, free trade, and WTO regulations and emphasise the role of the multi-lateral trade system.

- The UAE supports the "Belt and Road Initiative and looks forward to actively participate in the related projects and businesses. The UAE extends congratulations to the Chinese side on the success of Second Belt and Road Forum which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

- China thanks the UAE for hosting the 16th Arab-Chinese cooperation forum in Abu Dhabi on July 18, 2018.

- The two sides affirm satisfaction over the fruitful outcomes of economic and commercial cooperation and emphasise their support to the commercial and investment relations through the mechanism of joint economic and commercial commission, as well as cooperation among the economic establishments and private businesses for investment and development in other countries.

- China appreciates the UAE for its active participation in the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 in Beijing, while the UAE thanks China for confirming its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. The UAE will provide any assistance needed by the Chinese side, particularly in celebrations of the New Chinese Year, during the Expo 2020.

- UAE and China will work to strengthen joint cooperation in the area of e-commerce to coordinate their policies and share expertise. The two sides are keen on continuing to encourage mutual investment and any efforts to expand avenues of joint cooperation and investment and financing channels through exchange of official visits between businessmen in both countries and supporting joint cooperation projects of priority.

- The two countries will work to increase the use of local currencies in conducting trade and investment between the two sides, encourage opening of more branches of banks in both countries so as to bolster joint financial cooperation.

- The two sides emphasises the importance of air transport in increasing trade and investment exchange and movement of individuals between the two countries. They call on the aviation authorities to study the possibility of operating more fights between the two countries.

- The two sides will continue to leverage joint cooperation in areas of renewable energy, and oil and gas. They view the energy partnership constitutes an important enabler to advance practical cooperation and encourage companies in both countries to consolidate their cooperation in the rapidly growing sector whether in exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil within the offshore and onshore concessions.

- The two sides are keen on advancing their joint cooperation and communication in technological planning and research and development in order to develop and build capacities in renewable energy and enhance cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy.

- On technological innovation, the two sides are keen on creating new opportunities for joint cooperation and preparing a fair, equitable and non-discriminatory environment in relevant markets through enhancing contacts between experts, establishing labs and cooperating in building technology parks for transfer of technology and expertise in areas of information and communications technology, artificial intelligence, space and satellites and other advanced technologies.

- The two sides appreciate their continuous fruitful joint cooperation and coordination in military and defence fields and call for more participation in training programmes, exhibitions and other official events.

- The two sides are keen on bolstering their joint cooperation and coordination in areas of countering corruption, organised crimes, cyber crimes, money laundering, trafficking in persons, drugs and illegal migration.

- The two sides encourage and support the opening of cultural centres to promote cultural interaction in both countries. The Chinese side treasures the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed to introduce the Chinese language in UAE schools. The two sides also encourage more cultural interaction at both official and popular levels.