Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, on Monday reviewed the prospects of reinforcing relations between the two nations in a way that serves their common interests.
This came in a phone call between the two leaders, where they exchanged views over a number of international and regional issues of interest.
Sheikh Mohammed also received a phone call from the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where they discussed growing the friendship ties between the two nations.
The two leaders reviewed the prospects of accelerating the promising partnerships between the two countries.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Mirziyoyev on the Independence Day of Uzbekistan, wishing the Central Asian nation continued progress, prosperity and stability.
The two sides exchanged views over a number of regional and international issues of interest.