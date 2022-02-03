Abu Dhabi: Head of the National Unity Government in Libya Eng Abdul Hamid Al Dabaiba has condemned the recent terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia on the UAE in a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The Libyan top official affirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in all the measures it takes to preserve its security and territorial integrity.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for the supportive position of Libya and its solidarity with the UAE and for the brotherly feelings expressed by Al Dabaiba towards the UAE and its people, wishing his country and its people more security and stability.