Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Latvia President Egils Levits, during which he extended his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.
During their conversation, Levits congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as UAE President, and wished him success in leading the country and its people towards more progress and prosperity. He also expressed his keenness to strengthen UAE-Latvia relations.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked Levits for his sincere feelings, stressing the UAE’s keenness to enhance relations with Latvia and expand common interests between the two countries.