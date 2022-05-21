Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday received condolences from Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity, and Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Al-Dabaiba also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the President of the UAE, wishing him continued success in leading the country on its development path.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked the prime minister of the Government of National Unity for the feelings of solidarity he expressed towards the UAE and its people, wishing Libya and its people more concordance, peace, development and stability.
Haftar congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as the President of the UAE, wishing him continued success in leading the country.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked Haftar and wished Libya and its people further peace, development and stability.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council.