Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday offered his condolences, over a phone call, to Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, on the death of Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan.
Sheikh Mohamed paid tribute to the late Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan, saying she spent a life full of giving and services to her community and country, along with the founding fathers.
He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and to grant solace and patience to Al Nahyan family.
Sheikha Mariam was the cousin of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the aunt of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
She was also the widow of Sheikh Hazza Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who served as the Ruler's Representative in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi until his death in 1958.