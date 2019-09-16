Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. A file photo Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates stands with Saudi Arabia in confronting all menacing threats to its security and stability, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said early on September 16.

Sheikh Mohamed made the statements in a phone call with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, during which he re-affirmed the UAE's categorical support for all the measures taken by the Kingdom to ensure the security and safety of its citizens and all those living on its soil.

He reiterated the UAE's condemnation of the recent terrorist attack on Aramco's facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais provinces, labelling it as a subversive act undermining regional security, stability and peace.

'UAE and Saudi Arabia are standing as partners in facing besetting challenges. Our shared goals are the security of our nations," Sheikh Mohamed said, praying to Allah Almighty to preserve the security, stability and prosperity of the Kingdom under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohamed underscored the pivotal role played by the Kingdom in countering terrorism and reinforcing regional and international peace and stability.Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohamed bin Salman discuss consolidating bilateral relations