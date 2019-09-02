Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday discussed prospects of strengthening women’s empowerment around the world with UN Goodwill Ambassador Nadia Murad Bansee.

The meeting occasioned a review of a number of issues of common interest, with Sheikh Mohamed underlining the fact that human dignity is a fundamental principle entrenched in all divine religions and a core requirement for ensuring fairness, peace, co-existence, and acceptance between world peoples.

He underscored the paramount importance of intensifying synergy between all regional and global organisations concerned with countering violence and discrimination against women and integration of marginalized groups.

Bansee expressed appreciation of the UAE’s role in underpinning the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence as well as the government’s solid belief in the role played by women in ensuring social and sustainable development.

A Nobel prize winner, Bansee is a Yazidi human rights activist who survived captivity in Iraq to become an activist for her people. She was named the first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking of the United Nations.