Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
They discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties. During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed awarded the UAE’s Order of the Union to Lavrov and the Order of Zayed II to Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The awards were given to the Russian officials in recognition of their efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations.
“It was an honour to present Sergey Lavrov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs with the UAE’s Order of the Union, and his deputy Mikhail Bogdanov with the Order of Zayed II. These awards from the UAE President, acknowledge their efforts to strengthen ties between our nations,” Sheikh Mohamed said.