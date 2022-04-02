Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, today discussed ways of enhancing the friendship and cooperation between their countries.
This came during a phone call that Sheikh Mohamed received from the Congolese president, wherein they reviewed the prospects of expanding their cooperation, especially in economic, trade and investment fields, to advance the mutual interests of their countries.
The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.