The Hague: Jamal Jama Al Musharakh presented his credentials to King Willem-Alexander UAE Ambassador to the Netherlands at Noordeinde Palace in the Hague in the presence of senior Dutch officials.
Al Musharakh conveyed to King Willem-Alexander the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for prosperity and progress for the Dutch people.
King Willem-Alexander asked Al Musharakh to convey his greetings to the UAE leaders and his wishes for additional progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.
He also wished the UAE ambassador success in his tasks to strengthen bilateral relations across various fields, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his work.
Al Musharakh, in turn, expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Netherlands and his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.
The meeting was also an opportunity to review ways to develop relations, new areas of cooperation, and means to leverage joint opportunities to meet the aspirations of the two countries.