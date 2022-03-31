Dubai: The UAE and Israel have officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), allowing the citizens of each country to exchange the driving licenses issued by the other side without having to do theoretical and practical tests, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
Lt.-Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Merav Michaeli Minister of Transport and Road Safety of Israel signed the MoU at Expo 2020 Dubai with, under which each country recognizes and replaces the driving license issued by the other.
The MoU aims to facilitate the movement of citizens holding driving licenses issued by their countries during their visit or residence in the other country.
Accordingly, the driving license issued by the Israel will be replaced by an Emirati license for Israeli citizens without having to do the theoretical and practical test. The same applies to licenses issued by the UAE.