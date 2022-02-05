Beijing: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Xi Jinping, President of China, have discussed ways of furthering friendship ties and explored opportunities for increasing joint cooperation, especially in investment and economy, under the joint comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two leaders also took stock of the latest regional and global issues of common concern when the Chinese leader received Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation in Beijing, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Saturday.

President Xi Jinping welcomed the visit of Sheikh Mohamed, expressing his pleasure at meeting him in Beijing and thanking him for attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, wishing it to be a year of good, peace and prosperity for China and its friendly people. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks to the Chinese president for inviting him to attend the Games. He praised the opening ceremony and the high level of organisation of the Games, especially as it is being held under the COVID-19 pandemic. He also wished it success in strengthening bridges of understanding and friendship among the world’s youth, thus solidifying the foundations of peace and coexistence on the international arena.

Review of partnerships

During the meeting, the leaders reviewed the friendly relations and areas of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China and the most promising opportunities to develop them, especially in the investment, economic, scientific and cultural fields in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples. They also touched on a number of regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, stressing their common keenness to work for peace, development and stability in the Middle East region.

Present at the meeting were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China.