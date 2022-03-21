Sharm El Sheikh: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived on Monday in Sharm El Sheikh on a fraternal visit to Egypt.
President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, welcomed Sheikh Mohamed upon his arrival at the city’s airport.
Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: “I met with my brother President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Sharm El Sheikh today, where we discussed ways to further boost our deep ties and areas of continued cooperation to benefit our two nations. Our talks also covered the latest international developments.”
Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.