Image Credit: WAM

New Delhi: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Tuesday was received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting is part of a three-day state visit by Shaikh Abdullah, who is accompanied by a high-profile delegation.

The two sides discussed avenues of cooperation and ways to boost and develop them in various sectors, so as to fulfil the aspiration of both nations.

Shaikh Abdullah and Modi shared views on the latest regional and international developments and a number of issues of common interest.

“UAE-India strategic relations have witnessed a great unique leap during the past few years, and we are constantly interested in strengthening our ties in all areas for the good of the two countries and peoples,” Shaikh Abdullah said.