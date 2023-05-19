Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, arrived in Jeddah leading the UAE’s delegation to the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Arab Summit.
Sheikh Mansour will be representing President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the summit taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today, Friday.
Accompanying Sheikh Mansour is Ali Mohammad Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan Saif AlNehayan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; and Mariam Alkaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States.