Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chairing the meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, on Monday chaired the second meeting of the newly established council at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking at the meeting, Sheikh Mansoor said the council’s strategy and plans are in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, which seek to further enhance Dubai’s ability to ensure the highest security at its border crossing points.

Sheikh Mansoor also stressed on the importance of maintaining high levels of preparedness to handle any unforeseen situation.

Meeting attendees

The second meeting of the council for was held at the Future Government platform 71/50 at Expo. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Vice Chairman of the Board; Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum; Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor; Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani; Jamal Al Hai; Ibrahim Hussain Ahli; Dr Abdulla Busanad; Mohammed Al Linjawi, and Omar Ali Salem Al Addidi, Secretary General of the Council.

This was the newly established council's second meeting Image Credit: Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice

Sheikh Mansoor commended the organisations represented in the council for their efforts to implement Dubai’s strategic plan and contributions to raising the city’s regional and global competitiveness, as well as steps to promote collaboration and knowledge sharing between various local and federal government agencies involved in border control and security.

Decisions approved

The meeting approved a number of decisions made following Sheikh Mansoor’s site visits. The approved decisions include the development of the Hatta border crossing, a vital transit point for passengers and goods; the formation of a committee to regulate and secure maritime navigation in Dubai and review the sector’s operational, economic and environmental situation; and the creation of a team to implement strategy and monitor key indicators.

Main tasks