Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council, today inaugurated the third edition of the world’s biggest book sale, ‘Big Bad Wolf Books’. Being held from April 14-24 in Dubai Studio City, the 11-day event will display more than one million books.

During her visit, Sheikha Latifa toured the exhibition and praised the cultural and cognitive diversity offered by the event, which features books in many languages that cover a wide range of disciplines and fields, including scientific, literary and humanitarian among others. The variety on offer is consistent with Dubai and the UAE’s cultural diversity, where more than 190 nationalities live and work.

Beacon of cultural diversity

Sheikha Latifa stressed the important role played by this major cultural event in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for culture and for knowledge enthusiasts as it serves as a beacon of cultural diversity, a centre for creativity and cultural dialogue. Big Bad Wolf Books aligns with many of Dubai Culture’s sectoral priorities, including making culture accessible to everyone and promoting reading, Sheikha Latifa said.

She added: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has always sought to spread a culture of reading in the community, making it an indispensable daily habit and instilling a passion for it, especially among future generations. A strong culture of reading enables members of society to make significant contributions to the development of the Arab region and the advancement of their countries, in addition to driving creativity and innovation in various fields. Big Bad Wolf Books provides its visitors with a world of books and knowledge and plays an important role in supporting publishing houses and platforms that encourage reading.”

The Big Bad Wolf Books sale was first launched in the UAE in 2018. Returning for its third edition during Ramadan, readers can access a variety of high-quality books.

Sheikha Latifa highlighted the ongoing efforts of various entities working with Dubai Culture to enhance the emirate’s position as a vibrant city that provides its residents and visitors with unique cultural experiences through many initiatives and events. This reflects the depth and richness of Dubai’s cultural sector that is integral to the social fabric of this iconic city and the development of its cultural and creative industries as important tributaries of the local economy.

Variety of high-quality books

Big Bad Wolf Books is open daily from 10am to 2am and admission is free for everyone. The exhibition features discounts on books ranging from 50-80 per cent.