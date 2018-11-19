Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has laid the last piece for the Museum of the Future building.
Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF, said that the museum will officially open its doors in 2020, providing the community with the opportunity to learn about life-changing technology. The museum will also be a destination for scientists, innovators and experts who are interested in shaping the future.
The museum is located near the Emirates Towers area on Shaikh Zayed Road, and upon completion, will also serve as an architectural landmark and prominent tourist destination.