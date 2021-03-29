His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain today welcomed at his residence in Rabat H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.
Image Credit: WAM English

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Isa Hamad Bushahab, Advisor to the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and a number of Bahraini officials.