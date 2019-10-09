King Felipe and Dr. Shaikh Sultan exchanged views on issues of common interest

King Felipe VI of Spain with Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at Zarzuela Palace Image Credit: WAM

Madrid: King Felipe VI of Spain Wednesday received His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at Zarzuela Palace.

The Spanish King welcomed Dr. Shaikh Sultan and his delegation, and congratulated him on the selection of Sharjah as Guest of Honour at the LIBER International Book Fair 2019. King Felipe praised the cultural exchange between various cultural institutions in the two countries.

King Felipe and Dr. Shaikh Sultan exchanged views on issues of common interest, with a focus on the role of culture and education in human development and advancement of communities.

