Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Dune 2024).
The event, held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, is organised by the Liwa Sports Club in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT-Abu Dhabi), and is underway until 31 December in Al Dhafra region.
Sheikh Khaled toured key venues for cultural, heritage and sporting activities at the festival, and praised the event’s role in promoting the UAE’s sporting and cultural heritage through traditional events including falconry, horse and camel competitions.
Read More
The festival features a variety of heritage and sports activities, attracting visitors from around the world and further enhancing Al Dhafra’s position as a sustainable leisure tourism destination.
The event features Liwa Village, where visitors can explore traditional Emirati cultural activities. The village also hosts musical performances and food outlets and features an artisan market and oasis zone serving as a hub for family workshops and activities. A dedicated children’s play area and local vendor stalls showcase traditional Emirati handicraft products.
During the visit, Sheikh Khalid was accompanied by Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT-Abu Dhabi); Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary, DCT-Abu Dhabi; Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, DCT-Abu Dhabi; Muhammad Ali Al-Mansouri, Director General of Al Dhafrah Region Municipality; and Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Liwa Sports Club.