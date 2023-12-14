Sharjah: The Sharjah Consultative Council has unanimously elected Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi as its new Chairman and Halima Al Owais as the Vice Chairman. This decision was made during the first ordinary session of the council’s 11th legislative term.
The session, convened by His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, took place at the Council’s headquarters.
Present at the session were Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, in addition to various dignitaries, including sheikhs, ministers, undersecretaries, members of the Executive Council, municipal councils, heads and directors of local departments, and prominent figures.
This development follows the recent elections for the Consultative Council’s third session in Sharjah, which saw an impressive 87 per cent voter turnout. A total of 45,167 men and women cast their votes from an electorate of 51,637, to elect 25 council members.
Further solidifying the council’s structure, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi issued an Amiri Decree for the formation of the Consultative Council for its 11th term. The newly formed Council comprises 50 members.