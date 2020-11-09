Stiff penalty for misuse of emirates and GCC flags as well as those of other nations

UAE Public Prosecution has warned against the misuse of the national flag. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution has warned against the misuse of the national flag. It is a punishable crime and those found guilty of violating the law will face a jail term of 10-25 years and a fine of up to Dh500,000.

In a series of tweets on its official twitter account, the State Public Prosecution said the flag is a symbol of national identity, pride, sovereignty, authenticity and glory and any attempt to abuse the flag is a punishable crime.

The publication of these legal tweets is in line with the public prosecution's keenness to promote the legal culture among community members and raise public awareness on laws, contributing to reducing the rate of violations resulting from ignorance of laws.

According to Article 3 of Federal Law No 2 of 1971 and its amendments thereafter, whoever -- publicly and intentionally -- drops, damages or insults the UAE flag will be punished by a jail term of 10-25 years and a fine of up to Dh500,000. Also, anyone who damages or insults the flag of any member-emirate of the Union or the flag of the Gulf Cooperation Council or the flag of any other country will be penalised with a jail sentence of 10-25 years and a fine of no less than Dh500, 000.