Dubai: The voting process for the 2023 Federal National Council elections concluded this evening, both in the UAE and abroad, and the National Elections Committee announced the preliminary results as follows:
Winners in Abu Dhabi:
- Salem Hamad Salem Al Ameri
- Hilal Mohammed Hamdan Hilal Al Kaabi
- Mudhia Salem Kaderi Mohamed Al Menhali
- Hashima Yasser Ali Saeed Al Afari
Winners in Dubai:
- Humaid Ahmed Ahmed Mohammed Al Tayer
- Ahmed Mir Hashem Ahmed Khoury
- Maryam Majid Khalfan Majid bin Thaneya
- Amna Ali Salem Ali Al Odaidi
Winners in Sharjah:
- Mohammed Hassan Suleiman Ali Al Dhouri
- Walid Ali Mohamed bin Falah Al Mansouri
- Adnan Hamad Mohamed Hamad Al Hammadi
Winners in Ajman:
- Majid Mohammed Rahma Mohamed Al Mazrouei
- Aisha Ibrahim Ahmed Al Marri
Winners in Fujairah:
- Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor bin Saif bin Suroor Al Sharqi
- Aisha Khamis Ali Al Dhanhani
Winners in Umm Al Qaiwain:
- Mohammed Issa Obaid Al Ali
- Mona Rashid Abdullah Tahnoon Al Ali
Winners in Ras Al Khaimah:
- Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi
- Sultan Salem Abdullah bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi
- Salem Rashid Ali Al Ali
“Congratulations to the people of the UAE on the success of their parliamentary election! We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the Federal National Council elections.”
“We reaffirm our commitment to the unity of the UAE's legislative, executive, and judicial authorities, as well as all government teams across sectors, working hand in hand to shape a brighter future for the nation. May God guide and support everyone in their service to the country and its people,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.