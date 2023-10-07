Voters at Dubai World Trade Centre for 2023 FNC elections
Voters at Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Ahmad Al Otbi/Gulf News
Dubai: The voting process for the 2023 Federal National Council elections concluded this evening, both in the UAE and abroad, and the National Elections Committee announced the preliminary results as follows:

Winners in Abu Dhabi:

- Salem Hamad Salem Al Ameri

- Hilal Mohammed Hamdan Hilal Al Kaabi

- Mudhia Salem Kaderi Mohamed Al Menhali

- Hashima Yasser Ali Saeed Al Afari

Winners in Dubai:

- Humaid Ahmed Ahmed Mohammed Al Tayer

- Ahmed Mir Hashem Ahmed Khoury

- Maryam Majid Khalfan Majid bin Thaneya

- Amna Ali Salem Ali Al Odaidi

Winners in Sharjah:

- Mohammed Hassan Suleiman Ali Al Dhouri

- Walid Ali Mohamed bin Falah Al Mansouri

- Adnan Hamad Mohamed Hamad Al Hammadi

Winners in Ajman:

- Majid Mohammed Rahma Mohamed Al Mazrouei

- Aisha Ibrahim Ahmed Al Marri

Winners in Fujairah:

- Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor bin Saif bin Suroor Al Sharqi

- Aisha Khamis Ali Al Dhanhani

Winners in Umm Al Qaiwain:

- Mohammed Issa Obaid Al Ali

- Mona Rashid Abdullah Tahnoon Al Ali

Winners in Ras Al Khaimah:

- Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi

- Sultan Salem Abdullah bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi

- Salem Rashid Ali Al Ali

Sheikh Mohammed congratulates winners
Tweeting after the preliminary results were announced, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated all winders and wished them good luck.

“Congratulations to the people of the UAE on the success of their parliamentary election! We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the Federal National Council elections.”

“We reaffirm our commitment to the unity of the UAE's legislative, executive, and judicial authorities, as well as all government teams across sectors, working hand in hand to shape a brighter future for the nation. May God guide and support everyone in their service to the country and its people,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.