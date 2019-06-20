Dubai: The report prepared by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and issued by its Committee of Legal Experts has praised the high rate of women’s participation in economic activities in the UAE.

A discussion of the report took place at the 108th session of the International Labour Conference, currently being held in Geneva. The UAE delegation, to the conference, is headed by Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The Emirates Association for Human Rights has welcomed the report, which reviewed actions taken by the federal government, including the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women.

The report to the Conference noted that the government had adopted the strategic plan to empower women in the UAE, 2015-2021, initiated by Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. This provides a framework for action by government and the private sector to make the UAE one of the world’s most advanced countries in the field of women’s empowerment.