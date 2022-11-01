Abu Dhabi: Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has announced its readiness to receive applications for multiple entry tourist visas from ‘Hayya’ cardholders attending FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, starting from today (Tuesday).
The authority welcomed football fans, who hold Hayya cards issued from the organisers of the world cup, to visit and stay in the UAE event as part of the country’s support for Qatar in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, whic will be held from November 20 to December 18.
Through the Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa options, the UAE will be hosting the world cup fans, allowing them to enter the UAE multiple times over a period of 90 days. Hayya cardholders can apply for the visa through www.icp.gov.ae for a fee of Dh100. They shall choose “Smart Channels”, and then selecting “Public Services”, followed by choosing “Hayya Card Holders” Visa and completing data and documents and paying the applicable fees.
The visa can be extended for another 90 days according to the conditions, procedures and the normal fees followed in the current visa system in the UAE.
Citizens of visa-exempt countries are excluded from the above procedures, as they can enter and stay in the UAE according to the current procedures.