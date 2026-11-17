Six-minute evacuation highlights Dubai's preparedness for critical infrastructure threats
Dubai: More than seven aircraft were running low on fuel while five others waited on the runway for take-off when an emergency disrupted Dubai airport operations on March 7 this year, triggering an urgent effort to protect around 6,000 passengers. Each aircraft was carrying approximately 500 passengers, a senior Dubai Police official revealed at the World Police Summit.
A coordinated response involving airport authorities, Dubai Police, the Armed Forces and other government entities prevented fatalities and injuries, said Brigadier Hussain Ahmad Buhussain Alfalasi, Assistant Director for Operations at the General Department of Airport Security at Dubai Police.
“One of our biggest challenges was how to come out from this crisis with zero fatalities,” Alfalasi said.
“Facilities can be damaged, but human lives cannot be replaced.”
He credited the successful response to the UAE leadership’s directives, established emergency plans, trained personnel and the readiness of second-line leadership teams.
Speaking during a panel discussion titled Keeping the Arteries Open: Protecting Critical Infrastructure and Airspace Under Attack at the World Police Summit at Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday, November 16, Alfalasi said airport teams moved passengers and employees to designated shelters within six to seven minutes of receiving an alert.
The emergency highlighted the importance of having shelter arrangements alongside conventional evacuation plans. Dozens of designated shelters had been established across the airport, while 114,000 staff had received training in shelter procedures.
Alfalasi said direct communication between airport teams, the Armed Forces and air traffic controllers enabled authorities to act quickly on warnings and move passengers and employees to safety.
The response was supported by established emergency plans, regular exercises and coordinated air traffic management arrangements.
Dubai Airports' OneDXB system was central to the operation, bringing airport partners and participating entities under a unified leadership structure to facilitate coordination and speed up decisions.
The command structure included a Gold Commander overseeing the overall response and Silver Commanders managing operations on the ground. Second-line leadership teams helped ensure decisions were implemented quickly and effectively.
Alfalasi clarified that this year March 7 airport emergency was part of a wider crisis that continued for around 40 days. During this period, Dubai Airports documented incidents and operational challenges in a dedicated database to identify lessons, improve emergency procedures and strengthen future preparedness. The experience is also expected to be shared with international partners.
He stressed that effective cooperation between government entities must be established during peacetime, rather than built only after an emergency begins.
The UAE's response to the regional security developments rested on five pillars: human resources, technology, infrastructure, legislation and institutional cooperation.
Major Mohammed Omar Almuhairi, Head of the Unmanned Aerial Systems Centre at the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police and moderator of the session, said the developments had tested government institutions and demonstrated the importance of preparedness.
While the Armed Forces confronted aerial threats, police, security agencies and civilian organisations worked to protect the country's security and stability, safeguard essential services and maintain normal life.
Brigadier General Staff Pilot Abdul Nasser Al Humaidi, official spokesperson for the UAE Ministry of Defence, said effective crisis management depended on cooperation established well before an emergency.
Military, police, security and civilian organisations must train and work together in advance. It would be unrealistic to expect them to coordinate efficiently for the first time when a crisis breaks out, he said.
While the Armed Forces deal with aerial threats, other government entities play a vital role in supporting recovery and keeping essential services running.
Al Humaidi also stressed the importance of keeping the public informed. Information gaps can quickly fuel rumours, making timely updates and consistent messages across government entities essential.
Authorities must reassure residents while ensuring that information released does not compromise ongoing operations, he said.
Dubai Police expanded its explosives capabilities after the UAE leadership questioned why the emirate had only one explosives specialist, Brigadier Hesham Nasser Alsuwaidi, Deputy Director of Emergency Affairs at the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency Affairs at Dubai Police and head of the post-blast investigation team, said.
The issue was raised in July 2017 when the leadership asked how many explosives specialists were available. After being told there was only one, questions were raised about whether a single expert could meet the needs of an entire emirate.
A strategic plan followed, supported by working groups and a wider recruitment and training programme.
The plan identified the need for specialists in chemical and electrical engineering. Dubai Police recruited university graduates and introduced a specialised diploma in explosives management.
The force also developed policies, databases and investigation procedures, supported by risk assessments, emergency scenarios and exercises.
Cooperation with the Armed Forces and international partners in Asia, Europe and the United States further strengthened the programme. Dubai International Airport was among the facilities included in training exercises.
Alsuwaidi stressed that qualified personnel remained essential despite advances in technology and equipment.
He said specialised crisis teams had also helped accelerate emergency decisions and improve coordination. Organised into cells linked directly to senior leadership, the teams could exchange information and coordinate action without lengthy administrative procedures.
Personnel deployed across the emirate were trained to assess incidents, relay information and make decisions on the ground, while other teams concentrated on restoring normal operations.
Air traffic controllers in the UAE conduct at least two exercises every year to prepare for emergencies, Talal Al Hammadi, Vice-President of Air Traffic Development at Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS), said.
Training begins with Fast-Time Simulation, allowing teams to test different scenarios in a controlled environment, followed by Real-Time Simulation involving air traffic controllers.
The exercises help identify gaps, assess performance, correct mistakes and improve procedures before similar situations arise during actual operations.
Al Hammadi described UAE airspace as critical infrastructure connecting international destinations and supporting aircraft movements between East and West.
Protecting it during a crisis involves complex decisions, particularly when aircraft are already airborne. Authorities must consider their positions, altitudes and fuel levels, the availability of alternative airports and whether they can safely remain in the air while awaiting instructions.
Airspace restrictions or closures therefore require close coordination between military and civilian aviation authorities, backed by accurate information and rapid communication.
Artificial intelligence helped government entities process information and make faster operational decisions during the crisis, said Mohammed Al Mheiri, Chief Business Officer for Public Safety and Security at Presight.
AI systems enabled authorities to analyse vast amounts of data, identify critical developments and reduce the need for manual monitoring. AI agents also handled a large share of some daily operations.
The technology can boost organisations’ capacity to process cases and respond to demands, Al Mheiri said.
However, he stressed that AI must support, not replace, human judgement. Systems should be developed in consultation with the teams using them, particularly operational commanders and first responders, and aligned with established policies, procedures and legislation.
Decision-makers must understand how information is collected and processed, who can access it and where automated systems have limitations.
If commanders do not trust the technology, they may spend valuable time asking staff to verify information already displayed on their screens, delaying critical decisions.
Human oversight remains essential, Al Mheiri said. Personnel, from first responders to senior commanders, must have the right tools and training to use technology effectively.
The panel highlighted the importance of timely and reliable public communication during emergencies, particularly when uncertainty can fuel rumours and undermine public confidence.
Authorities must address information gaps quickly, ensure consistent messaging between federal and local entities and provide residents with accurate updates.
Al Humaidi said communication should reassure the public without disclosing information that could compromise security operations.
He illustrated the value of official alerts by recounting the experience of a child who heard sounds resembling explosions or fireworks during the emergency.
The child's father reassured him that the warning system would notify them once the incident had ended. The notification arrived three to four minutes later, allowing the child to return to studying.
The example demonstrated how timely alerts can reassure residents and help preserve a sense of normality during a crisis.
Speakers said security threats had changed significantly over the past 15 years, requiring closer cooperation between security agencies and the Armed Forces.
Modern threats, particularly those involving unmanned aerial systems, cannot be addressed by individual organisations working in isolation.
Al Humaidi said authorities needed to combine advanced equipment with trained personnel, effective command-and-control systems and specialised centres capable of assessing risks and supporting operational decisions.
He also highlighted the need to develop appropriate levels of autonomy, maintain effective countermeasures against drones and balance technological capabilities with sustainability and operational requirements.
The changing capabilities of unmanned aerial systems require continuous assessment, investment in technology and trained teams capable of operating equipment and responding to incidents.
The speakers agreed that preparedness must remain an ongoing priority, supported by regular exercises, clear responsibilities, reliable information and cooperation across government entities.
Alfalasi said such partnerships must be maintained even during peacetime, despite the costs involved.
The panel concluded that the UAE's emergency response reflected years of investment in people, infrastructure, technology, legislation and institutional cooperation, with trained personnel, reliable information and human judgement remaining central to protecting lives and maintaining essential services.