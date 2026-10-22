Dubai Basketball teams up with Special Olympics UAE for EuroLeague One Team programme

Dubai Basketball launches second One Team season with Special Olympics UAE
Dubai Basketball has launched the second season of its EuroLeague One Team programme, partnering with Special Olympics UAE to use basketball as a tool for inclusion and community engagement. Kosta Kondic will serve as the programme’s ambassador.
The initiative will involve Special Olympics UAE participants aged between 12 and 18, with sessions combining basketball training and activities designed to boost confidence, encourage participation and strengthen teamwork.
Alba Olcina, Dubai Basketball Inclusion Projects Specialist, underlined the importance of creating an environment where everyone has the opportunity to participate. “The One Team Programme is a project where everyone feels welcome and part of a team, creating equal opportunities for all. Sport is not a privilege; it is a right.”
Kondic will join sessions at various points throughout the season, spending time with participants, sharing his experiences and helping connect Dubai Basketball’s first team with the programme.
Launched in 2012, EuroLeague Basketball’s One Team initiative uses sport to promote social inclusion and strengthen community ties. Each participating club develops activities tailored to local needs, with Special Olympics UAE also serving as an international partner of the programme.
Amr Badawi, Special Olympics Sports Programme Manager, said the partnership would help provide athletes with more opportunities to develop their abilities and engage with the wider community.
“Today, we are holding the first session of the One Team EuroLeague Basketball initiative. The programme gives People of Determination more opportunities to train, compete and be included in the community. This is part of our mission, and we appreciate this partnership with Dubai Basketball, which gives our athletes this great opportunity to be here.”
Through basketball, the programme aims to develop teamwork, respect and a sense of belonging, encouraging participants to carry the skills they learn on court into their everyday lives.
The second season reinforces Dubai Basketball’s commitment to working with Special Olympics UAE to create opportunities for inclusion, personal development and community participation through sport.