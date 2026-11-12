It will also involve joint community initiatives to raise awareness and encourage more People of Determination to take up the sport, with Jabeur using her international profile to support the campaign.

The agreement was signed at the academy, located at the Higher Colleges of Technology’s Dubai Academic City campus, in the presence of Jabeur and H.E. Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, alongside representatives from both organisations.

While the Tunisian tennis star has been away from the sport for more than a year, she has been promoting the sport to help the newer generation.

Earlier this week, Jabeur confirmed her return to professional Tennis after being sidelined since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon in June 2025 due to injuries and fatigue. She then gave birth to her first child in April this year.

Among those present at the signing was Special Olympics UAE tennis player Clari Lehmkuhl, who won silver and bronze medals in Berlin. She also claimed the women’s singles title at the BAUHAUS Down Syndrome World Championships 2026 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

“We are proud of this partnership with Special Olympics UAE, which reflects our belief that tennis should be accessible to everyone and that every athlete deserves opportunities to discover their potential and develop their skills,” he said.

The MoU signing was accompanied by a specialised workshop conducted by Special Olympics UAE for the academy’s coaches and staff. Delivered in English, the session covered intellectual and developmental disabilities, effective communication with athletes and ways to adapt coaching methods to individual needs.

“Tennis gives us the opportunity to showcase our abilities, build self-confidence and enjoy the challenge of competition. I hope this collaboration will enable more athletes to experience the sport and discover what they can achieve,” she said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.