Special Olympics UAE and Ons Jabeur Academy unite for inclusive sports initiatives
Dubai: Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur has joined forces with Special Olympics UAE to create more opportunities for People of Determination to participate in tennis and develop their skills through specialised training programmes.
Earlier this week, Jabeur confirmed her return to professional Tennis after being sidelined since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon in June 2025 due to injuries and fatigue. She then gave birth to her first child in April this year.
While the Tunisian tennis star has been away from the sport for more than a year, she has been promoting the sport to help the newer generation.
Special Olympics UAE and the Ons Jabeur Tennis Academy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting inclusion in the sport, identifying emerging talent and expanding access to regular coaching opportunities.
The agreement was signed at the academy, located at the Higher Colleges of Technology’s Dubai Academic City campus, in the presence of Jabeur and H.E. Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, alongside representatives from both organisations.
The partnership will focus on four key areas, including promoting tennis participation among People of Determination, training coaches and staff to work with athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, introducing the Unified Sports concept and identifying sporting talent.
It will also involve joint community initiatives to raise awareness and encourage more People of Determination to take up the sport, with Jabeur using her international profile to support the campaign.
Al Hashemi said the partnership would open new avenues for tennis within the Special Olympics UAE community and help athletes pursue their sporting ambitions.
“We are delighted to partner with the Ons Jabeur Tennis Academy, opening new avenues to strengthen the presence of tennis within the Special Olympics UAE community and identify and nurture sporting talent,” he said.
He added that working with specialised sports institutions would help create inclusive environments where athletes could develop their abilities and access opportunities to compete.
Karim Kammoun of the Ons Jabeur Tennis Academy said the collaboration reflected the belief that tennis should be accessible to everyone.
“We are proud of this partnership with Special Olympics UAE, which reflects our belief that tennis should be accessible to everyone and that every athlete deserves opportunities to discover their potential and develop their skills,” he said.
The agreement also builds on the achievements of UAE athletes at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, where the tennis team secured three medals.
Among those present at the signing was Special Olympics UAE tennis player Clari Lehmkuhl, who won silver and bronze medals in Berlin. She also claimed the women’s singles title at the BAUHAUS Down Syndrome World Championships 2026 in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Lehmkuhl welcomed the partnership, saying greater access to training and specialised coaching could help athletes improve their game and achieve their ambitions.
“Tennis gives us the opportunity to showcase our abilities, build self-confidence and enjoy the challenge of competition. I hope this collaboration will enable more athletes to experience the sport and discover what they can achieve,” she said.
The MoU signing was accompanied by a specialised workshop conducted by Special Olympics UAE for the academy’s coaches and staff. Delivered in English, the session covered intellectual and developmental disabilities, effective communication with athletes and ways to adapt coaching methods to individual needs.
It also introduced Unified Sports, which brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same teams, promoting inclusion through sport.
The workshop included practical exercises and case studies to help coaches create safe and supportive training environments.
The partnership forms part of Special Olympics UAE’s wider efforts to increase sporting opportunities for People of Determination, develop their talents and encourage greater participation in community activities.