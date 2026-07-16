First phase of the new register includes ten iconic buildings across the Emirates
Dubai: The UAE has taken another step to preserve its modern history by adding the historic Union House in Dubai to the National Register of Modern Architectural Heritage, recognising the landmark where the country's founding leaders signed the declaration of the Union in 1971.
The announcement was made by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Al Serkal Advisory during a visit by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture.
During the visit, Sheikha Latifa and Sheikh Salem unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the building's inclusion in the national register. The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Culture, aims to document and preserve buildings and sites that have played a key role in shaping the UAE's history, culture and architectural identity.
The two leaders also toured Union House, which showcases the events that led to the formation of the UAE. The building hosted a series of meetings between the founding rulers, culminating in the declaration of the Union and the signing of the UAE Constitution on December 2, 1971. Today, it stands as one of the country's most important national symbols.
The visit concluded with a session titled The Union House: Celebrating Modern Architectural Heritage, presented by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President. Speaking before senior officials and guests, Nusseibeh reflected on his experiences during the country's early years and highlighted the importance of preserving landmarks that tell the story of the UAE's growth and development.
Sheikha Latifa said Union House holds a special place in the country's collective memory as the birthplace of the Union and the site where the Founding Fathers turned their shared vision into reality.
She said the values established within its walls continue to guide the UAE's progress, reflecting unity, ambition and a belief in investing in people.
She also described the building's inclusion as the first site in the National Register of Modern Architectural Heritage as a major milestone in preserving the country's modern history. According to her, the recognition reflects the UAE's commitment to protecting landmarks that safeguard the nation's shared memory and cultural identity while ensuring future generations remain connected to the country's founding story.
Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi said the inclusion of Union House recognises the extraordinary national importance of a site linked to one of the defining moments in the UAE's history.
He said preserving historic buildings is essential for protecting national identity and strengthening young people's connection with their heritage.
"The Union House remains an enduring symbol of the unity that laid the foundations of the UAE and shaped its development and prosperity," he said.
He added that listing the building in the national register demonstrates the government's commitment to protecting places of outstanding historical and cultural importance, ensuring they remain valuable sources of knowledge and inspiration for generations to come.
Sheikh Salem also said the register reflects the Ministry of Culture's efforts to document the UAE's modern architectural heritage and increase public awareness of buildings connected to important milestones in the country's history.
Built in 1965, Union House was originally known as the Guest Palace. Commissioned by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, it became the venue for the historic meetings that paved the way for the formation of the UAE.
On December 2, 1971, the building witnessed the signing of the UAE Constitution and the official declaration of the Union. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, it also hosted Gulf leaders and visiting dignitaries during official meetings.
Architecturally, Union House reflects the design style of its time, combining simple lines with traditional influences. The building features two interconnected structures supported by cylindrical concrete columns, along with glass and aluminium façades that represented modern construction techniques of the era.
Today, Union House forms part of the Union Museum, where visitors can explore the story of the UAE's founding and learn about the values that continue to shape the nation.
The National Register of Modern Architectural Heritage was launched alongside the first meeting of the National Identity Committee under the UAE National Identity Strategy and the National Policy for Preserving Modern Architectural Heritage.
The register's first phase includes ten landmarks that have made a significant contribution to the country's architectural and historical development. Besides Union House, the list features Rashid Tower and Deira Clock Tower in Dubai; the National Consultative Council building at Qasr Al Hosn, the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, and the Islamic Institute at the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain. Also included are Khalid Bin Mohammed School, Al Qasimia School and the Special Education Support Centre in Sharjah, along with Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, recognising their lasting role in the UAE's modern history.