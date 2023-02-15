Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, honoured the winners of the first edition of the Global Government Excellence Award on the last day of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023.

He said that hosting the Global Government Excellence Award raises the profile of the World Government Summit as an international platform for government excellence, and reflects the UAE’s emergence as a hub for the development of government excellence and best practices globally.

He said the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has adopted a government system centred on excellence in community service, and the integration of corporate best practices. Excellence is an attribute of future governments and the driving force for greater achievements, he added.

The event was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; and Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, honoured four winners in the categories of “Distinguished Initiative in Government Innovation”, “Best Project in Government Transformation”, “Best Government Service in the World” and “Distinguished Initiative in Upskilling and Investing in People”.

Portugal’s LabX - Centre for Innovation in the Public Sector won the award for “Distinguished Initiative in Government Innovation”. The Centre aims to contribute to “the innovation ecosystem” in public administration by promoting the renewal of public services, which are suitable to the real needs of citizens and companies. Elsa Belo, Director, LabX - Centre for Innovation in the public sector, received the award.

The award for “Distinguished Initiative in Upskilling and Investing in People” was given to Brazil’s LA-BORA! Gov Innovation lab. The Brazilian government service creates public value through employee experience improvement. Roberto Pogo, Secretary General of Government Administration and Innovation at the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communication (MCTIC) received the award.

The award for the “Best Project in Government Transformation”, was given to Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, a new urban community in the Cairo governorate slated to become the country’s new capital. The project forms part of the implementation of Egypt’s Vision 2030. Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, received the award.

The final award for the “Best Government Service in the World” was given to the Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network (ASAN), a state agency that aims to make public services more accessible to its citizens by employing modern technologies. Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Citizens Service and Social Innovations, operating under the President of Azerbaijan, received the award.

The Global Government Excellence Award recognises innovators who have excelled in providing government services around the world. The initiative aims to develop government service centres, improve their operations, and raise the efficiency of employees to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction and trust.

The first award of its kind in the world, the Global Government Excellence Award aims to highlight key achievements that promote the wellbeing of communities across the world. It recognises exceptional government initiatives, practices and officials with the aim of promoting innovation in government practices and building prosperous societies.