Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of Dubai Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Second Deputy Chairman of Dubai Council, were briefed on the strategic and restructuring plans of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department by Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing and Member of Dubai Council.

The comprehensive restructuring plans of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department were announced during a recent meeting of the Dubai Council chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Comprehensive strategic plans

During the meeting today, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum reviewed the performance and recent projects of the two entities and stressed the importance of increasing productivity and developing comprehensive strategic plans to achieve the organisations’ objectives.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Mohammed Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office and Secretary General of Dubai Council.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance government efficiency in the next phase of the nation’s growth, Dubai’s government departments are seeking to further streamline their operations and enhance their competitiveness.

‘Raising Dubai’s ranking’

“The comprehensive restructuring plan of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department forms part of Dubai’s efforts to transform itself into the world’s best city to live and work and ensure its services and operations keep pace with the evolving global environment. It also seeks to raise Dubai’s ranking in various global indicators, including environmental sustainability, food security, health care and real estate investment,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“The teams in the two departments have a great responsibility to lead and manage Dubai’s strategic projects. We will be closely following their progress and supporting them to achieve their objectives,” he added.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai has set an example for the world in constantly enhancing government operations. Today, we have new priorities and development plans aimed at maintaining Dubai’s competitiveness. To achieve our future aspirations, we need to be responsive to the needs of the community and enhance our productivity and quality.”

‘Closely monitoring performance’

He further said: “The next phase will see Dubai further improve its services and raise its level of government excellence. We will be closely monitoring the performance of government entities.”

The new restructuring plan of Dubai Municipality seeks to transform itself into an organisation with a private sector mindset that provides globally-benchmarked services, while keeping pace with the latest developments in sustainable development, environmental preservation, combating climate change and the circular economy. The plan also seeks to promote productive partnerships with the private sector and create new business opportunities worth Dh10 billion per year.

The restructuring plan also aims to reduce operational costs by 10 per cent and improve the quality of services by 20 per cent, in addition to maximising the economic, tourism and commercial potential of the municipality’s public assets. The plan has outlined eight major areas for the municipality to develop partnerships with the private sector.

Improving competitiveness