Dr Sharif will assume the new position in addition to his role as president of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU). The appointment was confirmed by The Executive Council Decision No (30) of 2022.

Commenting on the appointment, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation’s Board of Directors, said: “I am delighted that Dr Amer Sharif has been appointed as the first CEO of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation in addition to his role as the president of MBRU. Dr Sharif is a highly competent UAE national in the fields of health care and medical education. He brings a wealth of experience to this role, which requires an innovative and visionary leader to drive unprecedented reform of our health-care system, to align Dubai with leading academic health systems worldwide.

‘Unique insights’

“His leadership roles in Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and his research on the challenges and reforms within the UAE health system, have given him unique insights into the current health-care environment. I know that, with his track record, he will be an inspirational leader and I wish him every success in the realisation of the vision of the Corporation ‘Together We Advance Health for Humanity’.”

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation’s Board of Directors and Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, said: “I have worked closely with Dr Sharif in his role as Chair of the Dubai COVID-19 Command and Control Center. I witnessed first-hand the quality of his leadership, when he was able to lead the team through a coordinated and evidence-based approach, which placed Dubai at the forefront of the global response to the pandemic. I am confident that his competence and commitment to serve will enable us to realise our ambition to ensure the highest global standards in patient care in Dubai.”

‘I feel humbled and privileged’