Dubai: Senior Emiratis and people of determination in Dubai can now get Dubai Police services at police stations across the emirate without stepping outside their cars, an official said on Tuesday.
According to Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, the new service will allow elderly Emiratis and people of determination to park their car at any station and speak with the police with a click of button.
Customers can speak to officers through a smart assistant pad to get the services. If a customer needs to go inside the station, then a special customer service employee will assist him or her.
“The initiative in line with our leaders’ vision to empower the people of determination. Dubai Police is keen to support them and senior citizens by providing police services in an easy way,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said in a statement.
Moreover, Brigadier Abdullah Khadim bin Sorour, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said the customers can enjoy traffic services through intercom in the parking lot designated for people of determination.