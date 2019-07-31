'Qatari media does not realise that our alliance has been reinforced through sacrifices'

Dr Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: UAE State Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash lambasted Qatari media on Wednesday for trying to create a rift between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“To create a rift between the UAE and Saudi Arabia through the gateway of Yemen, Iran or others, is impossible. The thoughtless Qatari media does not realise that our alliance has been reinforced through sacrifices, coordination, dialogue and honesty. The Emirati-Saudi relations are now stronger and deeper as Saudis vehemently defend their partnership with the UAE. I really feel sorry about those who manage Qatar’s policy and deepen its crisis.”

“I do not worry about the strategic relations that bind between us and Saudi Arabia and I see how they get stronger at all levels every day. What makes me feel sad that Qatar is consolidating its isolation and deepening its crisis across reckless media policies run by money and mercenaries, while Qataris distant themselves from such policies.”

UAE backs world efforts for Gulf security

The UAE expressed backing for world efforts to safeguard security in the Gulf amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over threats to shipping routes in the region.

“We are siding with initiatives that preserve the region’s security and push the spectre of confrontation away from it,” Dr Anwar Gargash said in a tweet.

“The international initiatives on navigation security around the Strait of Hormuz is a clear sign from the international community over the pivotal importance of navigation and energy security in our region for the world,” he added. “We realise that stability is based on diplomacy, respect of sovereignty and non-interference,” the minister added.