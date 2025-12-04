46th GCC Summit stresses enhanced cooperation, joint action on regional issues

With the aim of consolidating a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, and working to resolve regional and international conflicts through peaceful means, the leaders welcomed the outcomes of the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, and affirmed their support for regional and international efforts aimed at ensuring full adherence to the provisions of the agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and advancing efforts to establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and international legitimacy, in a manner that fulfils the aspirations of the Palestinian people and all peoples of the region to live in security and peace.