Abu Dhabi: The Federal National Council (FNC) approved the transfer of four draft laws presented from the government to relevant committees for discussion, during the second session of the first session of its 17th legislative chapter, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, on Wednesday.

The draft laws include one on consumer protection that was transferred to the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee; one for 2019 on amending certain provisions of the draft Federal Law No.18 for 1981 on regulating commercial agencies that was transferred to the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee; one for 2019 on amending certain provisions of Federal Law No.1 for 2019 regarding the diplomatic and consular corps that was transferred to the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee; and one for 2019 regarding amending certain provisions of Federal Law No.11 for 2018 on organising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for referral to the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee.

Article 89 of the Constitution stipulates the following, “In so far as to not conflict with the provisions of Article 110, union bills, including financial bills, shall be submitted to the National Assembly of the Union before submission to the President of the Union for presentation to the Supreme Council for ratification. The National Assembly shall discuss these bills and may pass, amend or reject them.”

On powers of the National Assembly, Article 90 of the Constitution stipulates the following, “The Assembly shall examine during its ordinary session the Annual General budget draft law of the Union and the draft law of the final accounts, in accordance with the provisions in Chapter Eight of this Constitution.”

According to its explanatory note, the draft federal law on consumer protection, which was mentioned by the government in 36 articles, aims to obtain the correct information on goods and services, as well as educate consumers and raise their awareness of their economic rights and obligations.

According to its explanatory note, the draft federal law amending certain provisions of Federal Law No. 18 for 1981 on commercial agencies aims to enable companies that own commercial agencies registered with the Ministry of Economy to become public joint stock companies that can list their shares in the financial market, in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No.2 for 2015 on commercial companies and its amendments, and Federal Law No.4 for 2000.

The draft federal law on amending certain provisions of Federal Law No.11 for 2018 on organising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation aims to enable the ministry to appoint those who received a decree to be appointed as head of diplomatic missions as a deputy minister without having to be an ambassador.