His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday remotely opened the Federal National Council’s (FNC) second regular session of the 17th legislative chapter.

After a recital from the Holy Quran, Sheikh Mohammed officially opened the House by seeking Almighty Allah’s blessings and praying to Him to aid in establishing what is in the good of the nation and the citizens. “I’m confident you will positively contribute to our renaissance march and invite you to enhance communication with the people and pay attention to their proposals and demands,” Sheikh Mohammed told the members of the House.

Nine committees will later be elected.

Saqr Ghobash Saeed Al Marri, the FNC Speaker, delivered a keynote address thanking the leadership and vowing that the FNC will do what it takes to serve the citizens, elevate the nation’s image and ensure the welfare of people.

During this session, the House will review a number of draft laws, including 2019 closing accounts and 2020 budget.

The FNC is one of the UAE’s five federal authorities, as established by the constitution. Its first session was opened on December 2, 1972. The FNC’s official mandate is to provide for public debate of legislation. The FNC discusses proposals and plans of various federal ministries, entities and public institutions.

There are 40 FNC members, apportioned among the UAE’s seven emirates, with eight seats each for Abu Dhabi and Dubai, six seats each for Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah and four each for Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.