His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Saudi Arabia and Egypt after the Saudi Ministry of Trade and Egypt’s Ministry of Planning were picked as the best ministries in the Arab world at the first edition of the Arab Government Excellence Awards.

The award was launched last year to recognise leading Arab ministers and ministries for their outstanding work in advancing governance and administrative practise in the region. “I congratulate King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for the Ministry of Trade being chosen as the best ministry in the Arab world,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “The Saudi Ministry of Trade was selected as the best ministry from among more than 5,000 Arab government entities that participated in the award,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi with Hala Al Saeed, the Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic development, being chosen as the Best Minister in the Arab world.

“As we congratulate the winners, we urge every candidate who has not won to carry on with the development work. We tell All Arab officials do not stop and continue with your efforts to develop your entities. Realising stability in our Arab world, developing its economy, achieving its prosperity and building the future of its citizens are all trusted in your hands. Your mission is great and historical, may Allah Almighty bless you with success always and forever,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

The winners also include Bahrain’s Ministry of Health as the Best Arab Government Project for Developing the Health Sector. Egypt’s Benban solar park was chosen as the Best Arab Government Project to develop infrastructure. Jordan’s Takaful National Aid Fund and Bahrain’s Khatwa programme for home projects won the Best Arab Government Project for Community Development.

Oman’s National Innovation System project won the Best Arab Government Project for Education Development, while Bahrain’s Governance of Economic and Customs Information to Facilitate Trade (Ofoq) won the award for the Best Arab Government Development Initiative.

Both Saudi Forijat Service and Jordan’s Mobile Car Licensing Service won the award for the Best Arab Government Development Initiative.

The Saudi Real Estate Adviser App and Bahrain’s Tawasul App for the National Suggestion and Complaint system won the Best Arab Government Smart App award. Saudi Ministry of Trade’s Set up Your Company App also won the award for the Best Arab Government Smart App.