Abu Dhabi: Emiratis working in the public sector can now take up to one year’s leave to start their own businesses, with a chance to retain their jobs, it was announced today.
Emirati entrepreneurs who avail the one-year leave to set up their own business will be paid half their salaries, enabling them to retain their jobs.
The announcement was made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as he chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi today.
“Our goal is to encourage the youth to take advantage of the huge commercial opportunities offered by our national economy,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The Vice-President also announced approving housing loans worth Dh2.4 billion over the next six months for Emiratis and 500 beneficiaries will benefit from the housing loans on a monthly basis.
“Our aim is to complete 13,000 houses as part of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme over the next years, and we will continue to support our citizens,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
The meeting also touched on the country’s economic results compared to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period, showing a 47 per cent growth in non-oil exports, 16 per cent increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) and 125 per cent growth in the number of new companies registered in the country.
“Our economy is fine and growing as our march of development is on the rise, thank God,” the Vice-President said.
Agreements on performance of ministers were also signed during the Cabinet meeting. They stipulate competition of 36 transformational projects within six to a maximum of 12 months. The move aims to enable the government to respond swiftly and more flexibly to changes.
The meeting culminated with honouring Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, as the most prominent figure in supporting gender balance in the country. “Sheikha Fatima’s journey in empowering Emirati women is an exceptional model in this field regionally and globally,” Sheikh Mohammed said.