Dubai: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, thanked UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for hosting the fraternal consultative meeting with leaders of a number of brotherly countries.
“I was pleased at the consultative meeting with a number of my brothers, the leaders of the sisterly countries, during which we discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between our countries that serve the interests of our peoples and support security and stability in the region,” Sheikh Tamim said in a tweet.
“Thanks to my brother, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the UAE for the warm reception and generous hospitality,” the Emir of Qatar added.
Sheikh Mohamed held the meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar; King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.
The meeting - held in the capital Abu Dhabi under the title ‘Prosperity and Stability in the Region’ - aims to consolidate and deepen cooperation between the brotherly countries across various sectors that serve development, prosperity and stability in the region through cooperation and regional integration.