Utlimate Bucket List

Fatma Almulla, City Branding Executive at Brand Dubai, said: “‘Dubai’s Ultimate Bucket List’ provides a range of activities that both residents and visitors can try across the city and the Hatta region, ranging from extreme sports and adventure activities that can get your heart pumping to leisurely activities that can be enjoyed with the entire family. The guide brings together the top adventures and unmissable activities that should be part of everyone’s bucket list this winter. Catering to every taste and mood, the listed activities represent the vast diversity of offerings that define Dubai’s unique winter destination experience.”

Thrills

People looking for thrills can choose from a range of outlets offering activities that will set your pulse racing in diverse settings ranging from Dubai’s sand dunes to the sea and high up in the sky. For those looking for recreational activities, the guide also includes must-try outdoor experiences and beach activities.

‘Dubai’s Ultimate Bucket List’ also covers theme parks, cultural and sports activities, and one-of-a-kind experiences that will help residents and visitors soak in Dubai’s winter vibe.

Proudly from Dubai

Many outlets listed in the guide are drawn from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, which seeks to raise the visibility of promising home-grown businesses. The ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative aims to tell the success stories of exciting and innovative businesses that were born and initiated in Dubai.

Almulla thanked the content creators and various talent who continue to support the campaign by contributing their unique stories and creative content about Dubai’s attractiveness as a must-visit destination. She also thanked the home-grown businesses in the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network for the exceptional products and services they provide.

Discover Dubai

Running until February 2023, the latest campaign of the #DubaiDestinations initiative encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a distinctive winter destination.