Dubai warns of jail, fines for transfers to shady accounts

Authorities highlight risks of handing over IDs for bank transactions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai warns of jail, fines for transfers to shady accounts

Dubai: The Dubai Public Prosecution has warned the public about the serious legal consequences of depositing funds into unknown or unverified bank accounts, whether for purchasing narcotics or receiving money from questionable sources. Officials stressed that even well-intentioned involvement can lead to criminal liability, heavy fines, and imprisonment, Emarat Al Youm reported.

Abdullah Saleh Al Raisi, Assistant Prosecutor at the Dubai Drug Prosecution, said some individuals have unwittingly become involved in such crimes by handing over their ID cards to acquaintances, who then used them to transfer money to drug dealers. In one case, a man used his wife’s ID to make a transfer, exposing her to prosecution.

Speaking at a Dubai Public Prosecution seminar titled “Legal Chats”, Al Raisi explained that Federal Law No. 30 of 2021 on combating drugs addresses evolving methods used by traffickers. These include so-called “anonymous messages”, where drugs are sold online and buyers receive a text with GPS coordinates of hidden packages, while payments are channelled through bank accounts linked to traffickers.

The law criminalises depositing or transferring money intended for drug-related crimes. Penalties under Article 63 include imprisonment or fines of no less than Dh50,000. Article 65 further penalises anyone who possesses or moves funds suspected to originate from drug crimes, with prison terms and fines starting at Dh100,000.

Al Raisi stressed that even good-faith involvement—such as helping a relative or friend by using one’s ID for a transfer—can result in prosecution. Several cases were cited, including that of a Gulf national woman referred to the prosecution after her husband used her ID for a transfer linked to traffickers.

Authorities also warned of scams in which traffickers convince individuals to open bank accounts under the guise of legitimate business purposes, only to later use them for drug-related transactions.

The prosecution reminded the public that ignorance of the law does not exempt anyone from liability. Drug enforcement agencies actively monitor suspicious bank activity and can identify those involved in transfers. Officials urged the public to exercise extreme caution to avoid legal consequences, whether acting knowingly or in good faith.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
