Dubai: Authorities here urged residents on Wednedsay to avoid engaging beauty salon staff for home service and to strictly adhere to nationwide social distancing initiative.

In line with the ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the Department of Economic Development and the Dubai Municipality have called upon the public to refrain from requesting home services from salons and beauty care centres until further notice.

Earlier, the Department of Economic Development in Dubai on Wednesday also announced that all government centres ill remain closed until April 18.

The extension of the closure is in line with the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.