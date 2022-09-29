Dubai ranked fifth globally and first in the Arab World in the UN E-Government Survey 2022

Dubai scored 0.9186 on the survey’s Local Online Service Index, placing it in the fifth spot, behind top-ranked Berlin, Madrid, Tallinn and Copenhagen. The emirate has achieved the outstanding results in the Local Online Service Index (LOSI) 2022 issued by the United Nations as part of its bi-annual E-Government Survey, with the city being included in the list of the world’s best-performing digital governments that received a ‘Very High’ rating.

Dubai received perfect scores in Institutional Framework, Content Provision and Service Provision, earning it top ranking in these vital indicators and consolidating its reputation as one of the world’s best digital governments. The city also received fourth ranking in the Technology index. The latest Local Online Service Index assessed digital governments in major cities across 193 countries.

Streadfast commitment

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai said: “Dubai’s exceptional performance in the UN’s Local Online Service Index demonstrates the strategic vision and the steadfast commitment of the leadership to ensure Dubai’s digital government offering surpasses the highest global benchmarks. This achievement is yet another unique milestone in the journey begun by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, over two decades ago, to transform the emirate into the digital capital of the world. Driven by its commitment to adopting advanced technology and fostering a culture of excellence, Dubai has created a unique model of governance that advances human happiness and well-being in all spheres of life.”

Tireless efforts

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, said: “This achievement is the result of the dedication of Dubai’s leadership, the tireless efforts of various government teams and the spirit of cooperation and partnership that has inspired all government entities to work together as one team to deliver exceptional governance. We will continue to strive to exceed the highest global standards in digitalising government operations and services, in order to deliver positive benefits to individuals and the community. As part of our recently adopted ‘360 Services Policy’, we aim to achieve 100% automation in government services through innovative projects designed to benefit various segments of society and facilitate a high quality of life.”

Talented teams

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “These remarkable results were made possible by the extraordinary commitment of government entities and their talented teams in implementing the vision of our leadership. We will further intensify our efforts to enhance government services to raise efficiencies, enhance lifestyles and help people live more sustainably. As new digital advancements reshape our world, data and artificial intelligence have emerged as the pillars of sustainable smart cities. Guided by the leadership’s vision, Dubai has shown exceptional agility and flexibility in realigning its strategic objectives, restructuring its organisations and providing digital services in line with the changing needs of citizens, residents and visitors. This has transformed Dubai into a leader in government excellence and technology-driven innovation.”

The 2022 Local Online Service Index comprises 86 indicators relating to five criteria: institutional framework (8), content provision (25), services provision (18), participation and engagement (17), and technology (18).

Digital strategy

The Institutional Framework index focuses on digital government strategy, organisational structure, legislation on access to information and privacy and open data policy, among others. The report highlighted Dubai’s success in establishing Digital Dubai as a model for developing institutional frameworks. The Content Provision index measures the availability of basic public information and resources online. The third index — Service Provision — focuses on the availability and delivery of government services through digital channels, measuring the extent to which these services are streamlined, proactive, interactive, and capable of ensuring the utmost customer satisfaction. The Technology index focuses on the technical features of online portals, which make the website and content easily accessible to customers around the clock. During the assessment process, other relevant sub-indicators such as accessibility, functional capacities, reliability, mobility, visual appeal, and alignment with technology standards, are also measured.

Index 2022

The 2022 edition of the Local Online Service Index is consistent with the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), which are based on the premise that cities are the most prominent engines of urban growth, and that they play a vital role in driving global change from the bottom up. Local governments are also playing their part in setting policies to promote and drive change, given that most SDGs contain objectives that are directly or indirectly related to the day-to-day operations of local and regional governments.