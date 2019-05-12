Mona Ganem Al Merri, President of the Dubai Press Club Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: More than 100 distinguished media and social media personalities will come together for the 5th Emirati Media Forum (EMF), the Dubai Press Club announced on Sunday.

Key Emirati media figures, managing editors, editors-in-chief of local newspapers, senior writers, thinkers and a group of intellectuals, academics and media students will attend and participate in the one-day forum that will be held on May 20 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Jumeirah.

Being held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the EMF will discuss key issues facing the media.

This year, the forum will feature four main sessions, discussing topics such as the future of local media and its ability to compete regionally and internationally, the challenges that are facing the media industry in the next few years and the importance of staying abreast with the latest technologies in order to ensure the advancement of UAE media.

The forum will also have a special focus on the impact of Emirati social media influencers in the UAE and the content being produced on social media networks.

Another part of the discussion will explore ways to advance local media and ensure it carries a strong, cohesive discourse. The forum aspires to establish an innovative dialogue platform focusing on the significant role of local media as an active partner in achieving the ambitious vision of the UAE.

Mona Ganem Al Merri, President of the Dubai Press Club, said the fifth Emirati Media Forum is being presented differently this year, and will feature an open discussion between 100 media and social media figures.