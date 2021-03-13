Dubai: Since its launch on March 13, 2018 until the end of 2020, Dubai Police’s Privilege Card ‘Esaad’ achieved a financial saving of Dh325,939,251 through signing agreements and memoranda of understanding with many commercial, educational, entertainment, tourism, health, and hospitality institutions.
The ‘Esaad’ Committee said they provided 66 humanitarian initiatives and offers worth Dh27,156,000 to people of determination, high school achievers, and the first line of defence against COVID-19 heroes.
The Committee said that 276 government and semi-government entities have joined ‘Esaad’ with more than 164,000 employees, who and their first-degree family members can benefit from the card’s 6,616 offers across 59 countries.
Recognition
Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future in the UAE, praised the ‘Esaad’ Committee for their efforts. “The inclusion of the federal government employees to Essad membership is part of the government’s endeavour to support its employees and affect positively on their work performance,” Al Roumi added.
Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council, said: “Enhancing employees’ satisfaction is one of the Dubai Government’s priorities. The fundamental pillars contribute to increase and boost productivity and improve corporate loyalty.”
New Approach
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that the force has launched various initiatives in response to the UAE Government objectives to ensure the highest levels of community happiness. “Esaad Card is a successful example of Dubai Police endeavour toward this goal. The initiative initially targeted the Dubai Police employees exclusively. However, once it showed evident results in achieving its objectives, it was enthusiastically sought by government and semi-government entities,” Lt. Gen. Al-Marri added.
Challenging Year
Mona Mohammed Al Ameri, Chairperson of the ‘Esaad’ Card Committee, confirmed the Committee’s achievements would not have happened without the directives and constant follow-up of His Excellency Lieutenant General Al Marri. “Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the ‘Esaad’ team maintained the same pace, secured more financial savings and contributed to revitalising the commercial progress in the country,” she said.
Al Ameri also pointed out that the Committee has adopted diversity in its activities, social, and humanitarian initiatives. She stressed that the year 2021 would witness a new start for the ‘Esaad’ card locally and internationally, and it would be the beginning of a new challenge.