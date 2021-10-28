Dubai: Dubai Police have taken a series of measures at Global Village to ensure smooth traffic movement at the popular entertainment and family-oriented venue.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that traffic plans by the force will ensure smooth movement of cars to avoid traffic jams.
“Police patrols have been deployed on the main roads leading to Global Village, such Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Emirates Road, as well as interior roads,” said Brig Al Mazroui.
The patrols will ease the traffic movement for visitors, according to Dubai Police. Other patrols were placed at the entrances of the Global Village in both directions.
“Police officers also have other duties such as closing off the parking areas that become full and diverting traffic movement when needed,” added Brig Al Mazroui.
The 26th season of Global Village opened to visitors on Tuesday. This year, the attraction is showcasing 26 pavilions and a series of new product offerings.